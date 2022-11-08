Jay Frye to be a featured speaker at Race Industry Week

Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

Jay Frye’s tenure as president of IndyCar has coincided with many impactful moves for North America’s premier open-wheel sanctioning body.

Named president in December 2018 after spending the previous three years as IndyCar’s president of competition and operations, Frye has made significant contributions for both the commercial and competition sides of the business.

NTT, a Fortune Global 500 global informational technology and communications leader, opened the 2019 season as the new series title sponsor. Frye initiated and consummated this multiyear deal that was pivotal to the future growth of the series.

2022 featured a record-breaking season including the fastest pole speed, fastest front row and fastest field in the history of the Indianapolis 500. On-track passing records, first recorded in 2006, were broken at five events. As an indicator of overall series health, 2022 also featured growing entry lists with more paddock expansion expected in 2023.

In May 2019, Frye spearheaded a partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to design the aeroscreen, an industry-changing, total driver cockpit safety solution, which debuted in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season. The innovative addition to the open-wheel cars proved extremely effective in competition when put to the test.

In October 2020, IndyCar’s engine manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda extended their long-term agreements with the series. Additionally, Frye is leading the charge on a new engine formula, specific to IndyCar. The 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine with hybrid technology will further Frye’s mission to advance the series in a sustainable way while staying authentic to the sound of the sport.

In 2016, Frye introduced an effective rolling five-year plan that serves as a strategic blueprint and assists in cost containment for the teams moving into the future. The impetus for the plan was built around the introduction and successful implementation of the AK-18 universal aero kits in 2018.

That initial five-year plan has extended through the 2026-2028 seasons of the IndyCar Series, where Frye has set the series up to continue to succeed strategically and competitively.

Frye joined the company in 2013 as chief revenue officer of Hulman Motorsports and led the combined team of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway sponsorship sales, licensing and account services.

Prior to joining Hulman & Co., Frye flourished in team management roles in the NASCAR industry. He was vice president and general manager for Red Bull Racing’s NASCAR team (2008-2011) and was named 2008 NASCAR Executive of the Year by ESPN and the Kansas City Star. From 1996-2007, Frye was chief executive officer and general manager of MB2 Motorsports, a team he created and built.

Before his executive roles with NASCAR teams, Frye worked at Valvoline Racing, and his extensive sales and marketing experience began with a variety of roles at Anheuser-Busch Inc.

No charge to attend. Click here to register.

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek