Due to impending severe weather in Florida, the Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout planned for November 9-10 at Sebring International Raceway, has been postponed.

“The safety of our drivers and staff is our top priority,” Mazda Motorsports Program Manager Jonathan Applegate said. “We’re actively working to line up a new location and dates. We hope to have an update for our MX-5 Cup Shootout finalists soon.”