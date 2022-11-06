Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49

Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old.

In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Gibbs was a former driver himself, making 58 starts between the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series from 2000 through 2003. He also ran in the NASCAR Midwest, Southwest, and Southeast Series in 1998 and 1999.

Gibbs also spent time on the Washington Commanders coaching staff when his father, Joe, was re-hired as the team’s head coach in the early 2000s.

But more so, Gibbs was instrumental in the operations at Joe Gibbs Racing, including starting the organization’s motocross team (JGRMX) in 2007.

Coy Gibbs graduated from Stanford University, where he played football on a scholarship.

Gibbs is survived by his wife Heather and four children.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” said NASCAR CEO Jim France. “On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy — a true friend and racer.”

Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest. @JoeGibbsRacing — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 6, 2022