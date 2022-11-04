Heart of Racing names female shootout drivers

The Heart of Racing has selected the nine women who will vie for a fully-funded seat in its SRO GT4 program in 2023.

From the 70 applications it received, Sweden’s Jessica Backman, Americans Chloe Chambers and Hannah Grisham, Canada’s Nicole Havrda, England’s Jem Hepworth, New Zealand’s Chelsea Herbert, Jamaica’s Sara Misir, New Zealand’s Rianna O’Meara-Hunt and American Annie Rhule have been selected to take part in the two-day shootout.

Held next week at the Apex Motor Club in Arizona, The Heart of Racing’s championship-winning IMSA GTD driver Roman De Angelis, teammate Alex Riberas, team principal Ian James, plus Paul Charsley and Ashton Harrison will be onsite for the evaluation.