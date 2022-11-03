IndyCar rebrands Indy Lights, releases 2023 schedule

Formed in 1986 as the American Racing Series and rebranded as Indy Lights in 1991, the Penske Entertainment-owned training category has undergone another name change and will be called Indy NXT by Firestone moving forward.

Taking a page from the WWE’s popular NXT pro wrestling developmental league, Indy NXT — an abbreviated and capitalized variation of the word ‘next’ — will hold 14 races next season at the same tracks it visited in 2022 and host three doubleheaders.

“We look forward to being part of the journey as Indy NXT enters a new era and expands our partnership with IndyCar,” said Bridgestone Americas director of motorsports Lisa Boggs. “Having been in the series previously, we know how important it is for the development of the next generation of drivers, and we are proud to support them again. Indy NXT provides opportunities for Firestone to engage with new audiences and develop and showcase our technology.”

All races will be streamed on NBC’s Peacock platform.

“Indy NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breathtaking, high-stakes competition,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavor, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for Indy NXT and its vast potential.”

2023 Indy NXT by Firestone schedule

March 5, Streets of St. Petersburg

April 30, Barber Motorsports Park

May 12, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1

May 13, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2

June 3, Streets of Detroit Race 1

June 4, Streets of Detroit Race 2

June 18, Road America

July 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 22, Iowa Speedway

Aug. 6, Streets of Nashville

Aug. 27, World Wide Technology Raceway

Sept. 3, Portland International Raceway

Sept. 9, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1

Sept. 10, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2