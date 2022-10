My guest on episode 73 of Inside the SCCA — presented by Blayze Coaching — won two races on her way to winning the 2022 Southeast Division Majors Championship in Formula Vee. She’s a finalist in this year’s Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout and she’s only 18 years old. Laurin Brallier was also having a spectacular run at her first Runoffs until she was caught up in another driver’s wreck after qualifying on sixth.

Listen below or click here.