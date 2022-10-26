TV ratings: Homestead, USGP

Last weekend featured another head-to-head battle between Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix and NASCAR on broadcast TV.

NASCAR’s Cup Series again came out on top, with the NBC telecast from Homestead averaging a 1.42 Nielsen rating and 2.311 million viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from a 1.26/2.105m for the Kansas race that aired on this weekend last year on NBCSN (and also opposite the USGP). However, it was down from the previous week’s Las Vegas Cup race on NBC (1.57/2.619m).

Airing live Sunday afternoon on ABC, F1’s USGP at Circuit of The Americas averaged a 0.64 and 1.113m for the full telecast, which included the pre-race show. ESPN notes that the average audience for the race itself was 1.3m. Both were down a tick from last year’s race, also on ABC (0.72/1.225m for the full race, 1.4m race only).

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Homestead averaged 0.47/751,000 on USA, while the Camping World Truck Series race averaged 0.24/396,000 on FS1.

In the coveted 18-49 age demographic, NASCAR Cup led the way with 425,000 viewers, followed by F1 (360K, full telecast), Xfinity (147K) and Trucks (73K).