Doohan to run FP1s for Alpine in Mexico, Abu Dhabi

Formula 2 rookie Jack Doohan will carry out FP1 duties for Alpine at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, as well as in Abu Dhabi.

Doohan is part of the Alpine academy and has been impressive in F2 this year, currently sitting fourth in the championship with three wins, nine points behind Logan Sargeant in third in the battle for rookie honors. The Australian – who is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick – has already completed a filming day in the 2022 car but will make is debut during a Formula 1 weekend on Friday.

“I’m extremely grateful to Alpine for giving me this opportunity to drive in free practice in Mexico,” Doohan said. “It’s always a huge honor to be entrusted to drive a Formula 1 car, so to have the opportunity on a grand prix weekend is very special. Ultimately, the aim is to be doing this every week and this experience is another step closer to achieving that goal.

“I’ve prepared as best as I can, and I think it’s going to be very exciting to experience the car at this type of circuit with the high altitude and very high top speed. I’ll work hard on the day, do everything the team sets out and, at the same time, enjoy the moment as I know it’s going to be a unique opportunity.”

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says Doohan’s improvement though 2022 has caught the eye and deserves rewarding with track time, as part of the two mandatory FP1 sessions the team must carry out.

“We are very pleased to announce Jack will join the team in Mexico and take over driving duties for Free Practice 1,” Szafnauer said. “We have all been impressed with Jack’s progression across many areas this season and he’s deserving of this chance as we continue to nurture his high potential.

“It’s important to give our young drivers opportunities to test Formula 1 cars and our Academy program has proven to be successful in doing just that. We expect Jack to work hard during the session and take as much as he can from the experience of being involved in a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.”

