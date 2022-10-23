Red Bull cost cap talks on hold after Mateschitz death

Discussions between Red Bull and the FIA regarding the cost cap breach have been put on hold due to the death of Dietrich Mateschitz.

The team has been discussing an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) with the governing body after being found to be in minor overspend breach of the 2021 Financial Regulations. Red Bull insists its submission was below the cap and therefore has yet to reach an agreement on the matter, with talks dragging on into the United States Grand Prix weekend.

However, following Mateschitz’s passing on Saturday, both sides have now agreed that negotiations should be put on hold for a spell. It’s only a short-term pause, with Red Bull expecting discussions to be picked up again ahead of next weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Mateschitz died on Saturday after a long illness, with Formula 1 now planning a tribute to the Red Bull owner ahead of the national anthem on the grid at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

