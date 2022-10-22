Luftgekühlt 8 was a joyous SoCal homecoming for the air-cooled cult

The 10th edition of the celebration of Porsche’s air-cooled past took place a few weeks back, when Los Angeles welcomed home Luftgekühlt 8.

When it comes to car culture, Southern California supplies enthusiasts equally with variety and passion. From low riders and hot rods to sports cars, the region has something for everyone, and parking lots fill every weekend with purists and creatives showing off their four-wheeled treasures while admiring the tastes of friends old and new.

On Saturday, October 8, Los Angeles hosted Luftgekühlt 8, the latest installment of the very special air-cooled gathering conceived by photographer and Pikes Peak star Jeff Zwart, Le Mans-winning driver Patrick Long and art director/designer Howie Idelson.

With its roots in LA, Sunday’s meeting at CRAFTED at the Port of Long Beach was something of a homecoming for “Luft,” as it has become known. Set in and around a pair of 1940s-era warehouses formerly used as a holding point for shipping companies, the 10th edition featured pristine examples of historic racing cars and museum-quality machines among more humble offerings driven in by local owners.

