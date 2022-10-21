Kanaan locked in for fourth AMSP Indy 500 entry

Arrow McLaren SP will enter a fourth car for next year’s Indianapolis 500 and Tony Kanaan will pilot the entry. RACER has learned the team informed its staff of the decision on Thursday, which followed an interview with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown conducted on Tuesday where he said a decision on fielding a fourth car would be made “in the next two weeks.”

The winner of the 2013 Indy 500 with KV Racing was at the top of the team’s wish list, especially after his transformational effort in May where his four Chip Ganassi Racing teammates credited the Brazilian with playing a significant role in shaping the program into the dominant and race-winning team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The team that came closest to challenging CGR for the win was AMSP, which continues to pursue its first ‘500’ victory.

Kanaan, who is also believed to have been pursued by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for a fourth RLL seat at Indy, will join second-place finisher Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, who was fourth in this year’s race, and fellow 500 winner Alexander Rossi in one of the most powerful Indy 500 lineups assembled for 2023.

RACER was unsuccessful in reaching an AMSP spokesperson for comment.