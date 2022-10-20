Full grids of Masters historic F1 cars to support USGP at COTA

Masters Historic Racing’s return to Circuit of The Americas after a two-year absence adds a vintage racing element to this weekend’s otherwise ultra-high-tech Formula 1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix. Expect some great down-home wheel-to-wheel racing on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn COTA circuit, with both Masters USA grids on hand — including the largest-ever field of Masters Endurance Legends USA cars.

The 400,000 fans expected to attend over three days will surely leave with new appreciation of the history and pedigree of these iconic vintage cars.

See event schedule and more details at VintageMotorsport.com.