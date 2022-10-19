TV ratings: Las Vegas

NASCAR secured a light uptick in TV audience on NBC last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway compared to the previous week at Charlotte’s Roval and for the same weekend last year.

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas averaged a 1.57 Nielsen rating and 2.619 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from 1.46/2.39m the previous week. Last year’s fall Vegas race ran on cable and in September, but a more valid comparison is with the Texas round that ran on this weekend in 2021 on NBC, which averaged 1.52/2.436m.

The Xfinity Series round at Las Vegas ran Saturday afternoon on NBC and averaged 0.62/1.030m. The Texas race on this weekend last year on NBC averaged 0.78/1.188m.

MotoGP had a rare outing on NBC, with delayed coverage from Australia leading into NASCAR on Sunday. It averaged 0.34/499,000 viewers.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series averaged 0.10/201,000 on FS1 for Sunday’s finals from Texas. Bristol’s finals ran in the same time slot on this weekend last year on FS1, and averaged 0.12/222K.