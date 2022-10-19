Lights champion Lundqvist still hunting for a 2023 IndyCar opportunity

Reigning Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist continues to search for any opportunity that will allow him to join the NTT IndyCar Series grid in 2023.

The owner of five wins and nine podiums from 14 rounds continues to speak with the three teams that have openings to fill, but with immense talent as his main offering in place of a proper advancement package from Penske Entertainment, the young Swede faces an uphill battle.

“All I’m doing at the moment is trying my best and doing what I can to be on the grid,” Lundqvist told RACER. “But it’s difficult, even with being an Indy Lights champion. There hasn’t been any news to report, but there’s been progress, although it’s nothing definite or nothing that we can touch on.”

It’s believed Lundqvist, who won the Lights title with HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing, was a prime candidate to join the Dale Coyne with HMD Motorsports IndyCar program when DCR w HMD was looking to expand. With those conversations appearing to have been tabled, Lundqvist’s name has cooled as an IndyCar prospect within the organization.

The financial ask at Chip Ganassi Racing is likely too large to be met, leaving Juncos Hollinger Racing as the last real hope for Lundqvist to graduate into a full-time IndyCar role. But the JHR seat also comes with a need for funding.

“There are three teams everybody knows about that are left with open seats, and I’m speaking to all of them,” Lundqvist said. “There are some other possibilities at other teams, maybe, but they are in need of a full budget, which I don’t have. But the other three teams, Coyne, Ganassi, and Juncos, I’m trying every day to see if we can make something happen.”

Separate from IndyCar, the 23-year-old is known to have drawn interest from within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Unless an IndyCar team steps forward in the coming months, sports car racing is where the Lundqvist might be headed.

“Obviously I want to do IndyCar, but if that’s not possible, then I need to have second options,” he said. “But I’m not giving up.”