VIDEO: Pato O'Ward drives Senna's 1990 McLaren MP4/5B

By October 18, 2022 3:06 PM

NTT IndyCar Series star Pato O’Ward tells RACER about his drive in Ayrton Senna’s 1990 Formula 1 world championship-winning McLaren MP4/5B during the Velocity Invitational event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

