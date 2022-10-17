SRO Motorsports America shifts NOLA date for 2023

Originally scheduled as the season opener for Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS and other SRO Motorsports America series, the race at NOLA Motorsports Park has been shifted from February to April 28-30.

Shifting the date avoids a date clash with SRO’s Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli. It also moves the season opener to after the SRO’s annual Balance of Performance Test. With several new cars coming in both GT3, such as the 992-based 911GT3R and the Ferrari 296 GT3, and GT4, there were also some concerns with teams getting their hands on the new cars and preparing them for the season opener if it remained in February.

The GTWCA season will now begin at Sonoma Raceway on March 31-April 2, with GT America beginning its season at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 3-5. NOLA, which was a last-minute replacement for Ozarks International Raceway for the 2022 season, will be the second full weekend of the season. The circuit was liked by teams and the staff were eager to have SRO Motorsports America, so it remained on the 2023 calendar. The rest of the schedule remains as previously announced.

UPDATED 2023 CALENDAR