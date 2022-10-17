Marco Andretti to return for Indy 500 in 2023

Reigning SRX champion Marco Andretti will return for his 18th attempt to win the Indianapolis 500.

The pole sitter for the 2020 Indy 500 will drive for the only NTT IndyCar Series team he’s known as the No. 98 Andretti Autosport Honda is set to join the four full-time Andretti entries with the support from the same firm that adorned the entry in May.

“It’s great to see a sponsor like KULR continue as a primary sponsor with our INDYCAR program for the second year,” said Michael Andretti. “The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting and we’re proud of their commitment to improving performance.

“We look forward to this special event in May and are happy to have them back with Marco.”

The first half of Andretti’s time at the Indy 500 offered great results with a second-place finish on debut in 2006, three thirds, a fourth, and his recent best of sixth in 2015. Misfortune has been the story of late where, barring his eighth-place run in 2017, every result since 2016 has been 12th or lower, including May where he started 23rd and placed a disappointed 22nd.