Gathering of the Greats - Ferrari Edition at Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Included in the wide variety of events planned, the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 will feature a return of “Gathering of the Greats — Ferrari Edition,” an exclusive display of rare and valuable Ferrari automobiles during Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance. This year, the Gathering has been expanded, with a selection of elusive Ferrari Supercars added to the classic Ferrari display.

Ferraris from as early as 1952 to as late as 2003 — half the field models that produced in editions of 100 or fewer — will be on display from 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 out behind the Westin Chattanooga Hotel entry area.

It is estimated that 14 of the 18 Ferraris entered in the Gathering are worth over a million dollars each, and at least two are valued at over $10 million each.

Four have been raced. Three were displayed at international automobile shows when they were new. A majority have participated in multiple Concours events.

