Kellett departs A.J. Foyt Racing

Dalton Kellett’s time as a full-season NTT IndyCar Series driver appears to be over. There’s nothing stopping the Canadian from returning for the Indianapolis 500 or other one-off events, but after meeting late last week with A.J. Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt to discuss the possibility of returning in a third entry, the 29-year-old made the decision to end his run with the team that introduced him to IndyCar in 2020.

“I have made the decision not to continue with A.J. Foyt Racing in the No.4 Chevrolet,” Kellett wrote in a social media post. “This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023. However, at this point, it isn’t the right opportunity for me to move forward.”

Foyt signed Santino Ferrucci and Benjamin Pedersen to lead its two-car effort next season.

“My genuine and heartfelt thanks go out to A.J., Larry, and the entire Foyt team,” Kellett continued. “I will always be grateful for my start in IndyCar and will leave their organization with amazing memories. In my time with the team, I grew as a person and a competitor and am proud of my contributions to their program. Being the underdog team is never easy, but we had some moments to be very proud of.

“I do not have any immediate updates on my 2023 plans. Until then, I also want to extend a big thank you to the A.J. Foyt Racing fans: you all made my time with the team so special! I can’t think of another team with such a dedicated following, it was an honor to be a part of something that you all hold dear.”

From his 33 IndyCar races with Foyt, Kellett produced a best finish of 12th in 2021 at the World Wide Technologies Raceway oval.