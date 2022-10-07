VSCDA ‘60 Years of Vee’ celebration set for September 2023 at Road America

On September 15-17, 2023, the Ariens Art on Wheels Fall Festival presented by the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA) and Road America will celebrate 60 years of Formula Vee at the world-class road course in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Vee drivers from all corners of the globe will gather to swap stories and enjoy abundant track time on the 4.048-mile road course, as all VW-powered single-seaters are welcome — all years, all types, including Vintage Vee, SCCA/ Modern Vee, Challenge Cup Series Vee, Super Vee, and Formula 1st Vees.

Distinguished Vee guests Phil Cull and Butch Deer will be in attendance all weekend, and will present the vintage-racing-significant DRE Trophy to the DRE Cup Race winner.

See the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.