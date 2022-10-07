Corvette IMSA, WEC programs expected to evolve for 2023

Corvette Racing is expected to continue with single entries of its C8.R model in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship next season.

Confirmation of the immensely successful manufacturer’s plans for 2023 are said to be imminent, and among them, RACER understands a change to Corvette Racing’s traditional two-car effort at the 24 Hours of Le Mans could be coming with a reduction to a single entry.

The owners of eight class wins at the legendary endurance race, factory Corvettes have been a staple of the French classic since the thundering V8-powered GT machines debuted in 2000. It’s believed the massive global interest in being on the grid for next year’s event — the 100th anniversary of the first LM24 — headlined by the new IMSA GTP cars and the FIA WEC’s Hypercars racing together for overall honors, has GT teams like Corvette Racing and the multitude of outfits in LMP2 looking to downsize their entry requests as the top prototype class swells with participants.

Along with the team and series news to come, RACER anticipates at least one change among Corvette’s driver roster. England’s Nick Tandy, who joined the outfit after years of representing the Porsche factory with wins at the Daytona 24 Hours, Sebring 12 Hours and 24 Hours of Le Mans, is primed to exit the team and return to Porsche in one of its new 963 IMSA GTP entries. Tandy currently shares the No. 64 Corvette C8.R with Tommy Milner in the FIA WEC’s GTE-Pro category.

Returning to the topic of Le Mans, 2023 will mark the final run for the C8.R and all other cars built to GTE regulations as a new Pro-Am GT3-based class is in the works for 2024.

With the upcoming dissolution of the GTE-Pro class after November’s FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain, GTE-Am will host all GTE entries next season with Pro-Am lineups in preparation for the switch to GT3 rules the following year. At least one GTE-Am team is said to be in discussions with Corvette to utilize a C8.R as an independent WEC effort in 2023.

Looking to 2024 through the car being built by its partners at Pratt & Miller Engineering, Corvette has the new Z06 GT3.R in development which would form the basis of its factory efforts, along with supplying one or more anticipated customer programs in IMSA and the WEC. This should bring Corvette’s car count up to a more familiar volume for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Reached by RACER, a Corvette Racing representative declined to comment on its future plans.