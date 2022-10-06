Rasmussen joins HMD's Indy Lights lineup

Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen has moved from Andretti Autosport to the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing Indy Lights team. The 2021 Indy Pro 2000 champion earned two wins during his Indy Lights debut season and hopes to turn the switch to the reigning series champions at HMD into a title-winning experience.

“I am excited to get a new year of Indy Lights racing going and look forward to joining HMD Motorsports,” said Rasmussen, the fourth of eight drivers to be confirmed by the team. “I learned a lot last year in my rookie season and was able to score a pair of victories. I am excited to work with everyone at HMD including my new engineer Yancy (Diotalevi) as we aim to hit the ground running on our first two test days later this month.”

HMD GM Mike Maurini and the rest of the team are confident they could have the next Indy Lights champion under their expansive tent.

“I am confident that Christian will be a championship contender in one of our cars,” he said. “Coming off a pair of wins in 2022, showing speed at several races, and now with a year’s worth of experience, we have very high hopes for Christian.”