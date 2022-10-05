NASCAR hits Stewart-Haas with L2 penalty for modifications to Harvick's car

Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 team has been issued an L2 level penalty for modifying a single-sourced supplied part on the Next Gen car.

Kevin Harvick’s Ford Mustang was one of two cars taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection after Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR did not specify which part resulted in the penalty, but it was issued under sections 14.4 (vehicle assembly) and 14.5 (body) of the NASCAR rule book.

Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers has been suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series races and fined $100,000. The races are the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9), Las Vegas (Oct. 16), Homestead-Miami (Oct. 23), and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30).

The team has also been docked 100 points.

Childers reacted to the penalty on Twitter. He quote-tweeted the official NASCAR account about the penalty saying, “shocker …”

Stewart-Haas is the third organization to be penalized for modifying a single source-supplied part. RKF Racing and Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 team was penalized after the spring race at Atlanta. Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell’s team was penalized after the summer race at Pocono Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the other car taken to the R&D Center for inspection. There were no issues with Truex’s car.