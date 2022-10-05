FIA delays budget cap findings until October 10

The FIA has delayed the publication of certificates of compliance relating to the 2021 financial regulations until October 10 after missing today’s self-imposed deadline.

Formula 1’s governing body had originally stated it would issue certificates to teams found to have complied with the budget cap on Wednesday, following months of analysis and discussion with teams. The deadline was particularly noteworthy given accusations that both Red Bull and Aston Martin have breached the cap and could face punishments, leaving Christian Horner angered by the claims and what he felt was a leak of confidential information.

However, despite the intense focus on the outcome – with the F1 teams and many personnel in Japan ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix – the FIA eventually confirmed the certificates would be delayed just before midnight Tokyo time.

“The FIA informs that the conclusion of the analysis of the 2021 financial submissions of the Formula 1 teams and the subsequent release of Certificates of Compliance to the Financial Regulations will not take place on Wednesday, 5 October,” an FIA spokesperson said. “The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.

“The Financial Regulations were agreed unanimously by all Competitors, who have worked positively and collaboratively with the FIA Cost Cap Administration throughout this first year under the Financial Regulations.

“As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA reiterates that until it is finalized, no further information will be provided. The FIA also reiterates that any suggestion that FIA personnel have disclosed sensitive information is equally baseless.”

While any team that is only in minor breach – up to 5% over the budget cap – can enter into an “accepted breach agreement” (ABA) with the FIA that would be published to ensure transparency, any material breaches – over 5% – would go before the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel. Monday’s new deadline only relates to issuing certificates to those in compliance with the regulations.