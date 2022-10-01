Hamilton explains latest jewelry investigation

Lewis Hamilton says he was asked to keep his nose stud in place while an infection heals having previously removed it at the FIA’s request, after escaping punishment at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The FIA clamped down on the wearing of jewelry earlier this year and Hamilton says he was compliant for a number of races after receiving an exemption to address a permanent stud. However, after wearing it again in Singapore, Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code, while Mercedes also had to explain itself for an incorrect self scrutineering form regarding the same matter.

“I’m not trying to make a statement, no,” Hamilton explained. “Basically I’ve had my jewelry and my nose stud for years and obviously we had that whole commotion at the beginning of the year. At the time it was like soldered in, so it didn’t come loose. They gave me – at the time for many races – an exemption so I could find a solution.

“Then I went to get it taken out and tried to find a solution, putting it in and out. It got infected because of that and I was just continuing on with this infection. I got a blood blister and had quite a sore on my nose.

“Then I went back – this is all stuff I told them before qualifying – I went back and had to have the blood blister fixed, because there was puss and blood.

“I put this back in and in the last two weeks it’s started to heal and they’ve asked that I keep it in. It’s crazy that we’re having to talk about something so small. I take everything else out. At this point, I don’t really care to be honest.”

The FIA did accept Hamilton’s explanation after his team could provide reports from a medical practitioner, opting to take no further action due to the “extenuating circumstances”, but Mercedes was fined €25,000 for erroneously stating Hamilton complied with the requirement to not wear jewelry.

Presented by