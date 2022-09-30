Inside the SCCA: 2022 Runoffs livestream podcast

Brian Bielanski’s “Inside the SCCA” podcast is going live from the Runoffs at VIR with nine live shows.

Inside the SCCA Presented by Goodyear Racing Tires and Vintage Racers for Rescues will kick off each race day with Breakfast at the Runoffs at 7:00am ET. Then picking up coverage during the lunch break with the Halftime show at 11:45am ET and wrapping up each day right after the final checker flag with Runoffs After Dark at 5:45pm ET Friday (Sept. 30) and Saturday (Oct. 1), Sunday’s night show (Oct. 2) will air 4:45pm ET.

The shows will have driver and race worker interviews, recaps of race action and a preview of the upcoming races. Hosts Gregg Ginsberg and Brian Bielanski will share a behind the scenes look from the largest amateur road racing event in the world. You can watch the shows here here at RACER.com, on The Racing Network on YouTube and at SCCA.com.

SCCA Runoffs | Day 1 – Breakfast at the Runoffs | 7:00AM ET

SCCA Runoffs | Day 1 – Halftime | 11:45AM ET

SCCA Runoffs | Day 1 – Runoffs After Dark | 5:45PM ET