Juncos Hollinger returns to Indy Lights with two entries

Juncos Hollinger Racing will make its return to Indy Lights with a two-car entry next season.

“We are very excited to return to Indy Lights full time with two cars,” said JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos. “We have had great success in the past within the Indy Lights series but made the decision last year to focus on the expansion of our first full time NTT IndyCar Series program during 2022, with the plan to rejoin the Indy Lights in 2023. Instead of running in three series and stretching our resources and personnel this year, we knew that we had to take the time to build the basis of our NTT IndyCar Series before returning to Indy Lights.”

So far, JHR has signed one promising Road to Indy race winner for the venture, who will be announced at a later date. The move to Lights will see JHR shutter its longstanding Indy Pro 2000 effort and shift its personnel to the top step of the RTI.

“The roots and foundation of JHR comes from where we started in Indy Pro 2000 14 years ago,” Juncos said. “When we first began, we did not have many of the resources that other teams had, but our passion and work ethic allowed us to create a philosophy to be successful. In just a short time we started to win races and became a multi championship-winning team.

“Our driver development program expanded into developing young engineers and mechanics, in which we have promoted many team personnel within over the past decade. I am proud of all we were able to accomplish with our Indy Pro 2000 team and will continue with those values and ethics as we focus on our Indy Lights program. I want to thank Dan Andersen and everyone and Andersen Promotions, Cooper Tires, and all those who have supported us since our journey began.”