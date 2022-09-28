Nine generations of womens' race cars to be displayed at Women With Drive II 'Friend-Raiser'

More than 20 female race drivers will be on hand along with displays of 15 race cars from various sectors of motorsports at next week’s sold-out Women With Drive II – Driven By Mobil 1 ‘Friend-Raiser’ event to benefit Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA).

The October 5th event at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Paddock Club will be part of a “passing the torch” to the next generation celebration. The event, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway and presented by NASCAR and IMSA, will serve as a fundraiser for WIMNA to assist with its effort to improve access for women seeking careers in motorsport along with support and mentorship.

Over nine decades of women’s race cars will be represented, including two special highlights that include Donna Mae Mims’ Austin Healey Sebring Sprite that she raced at Sebring in 1964 and eight-year-old Samantha Paulk’s USAC 25 Midget from her first victorious race at Darlington, S.C. this past Labor Day weekend.

“Bringing together legendary women and the cars they raced is an amazing way to bring attention to Women in Motorsports North America as they strive to develop quality opportunities for women in motorsport,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory, Chair of this event. “Having the support of NASCAR and IMSA showcases the importance of this event and the vital part of this event’s success.”

Other examples of the epic collection of race cars that will be showcased include:

• Janet Guthrie’s IndyCar restored by Ray Evernham

• Taylor Ferns’ 2022 Silver Crown Car

• Katie Hettinger’s 2022 GM NASCAR Late Model

• Isabella Robusto’s 2022 Toyota NASCAR Late Model

• Katie Bryson’s 2022 Toyota Midget

A robust list of female drivers representing various race series scheduled to be in attendance at the Women With Drive II ‘Friend-Raiser’ include:

Laurin Brailer – SCCA

Tony Breidinger – ARCA

Sabre Cook – Open Wheel and GT Driver

Jaydn Daniels – Carolina Pro Late Model Series*

Erin Evernham – Former NASCAR Xfinity Series and Sprint Cars

Taylor Ferns – USAC Silver Crown and Sprint Cars*

Tracy Gandu – NASA and SCCA

Olivia Gentry – Great Race*

Genna Gentry – Great Race*

Hannah Grisham – World Racing League and Round 3 Racing

Laura Hayes – MX5 Cup*

Katie Hettinger – NASCAR Late Model*

Shea Holbrook – Former racer

Phoenyx Kimball – INEX Outlaw Bandolero*

Raven Kimball – Semi Pro Legend*

Julia Landauer – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sara Montgomery – World Racing League

Samantha Paulk – USAC Quarter Midget*

Shawna Robinson – Retired NASCAR Cup Series

Isabella Robusto – NASCAR Late Model*

Lyn St James – Former IndyCar racer

*Denotes drivers bringing their race cars

The ‘Passing of the Torch’ to the 2023 Women with Drive III Summit will take place during this year’s ‘Friend-Raiser’ with NASCAR President Steve Phelps and IMSA President John Doonan on hand to announce the date and location for next year’s event.

For more detailed information on this year’s event, click here.