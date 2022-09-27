McLaren to run special OKX livery for Singapore, Japan

McLaren will run a special livery in partnership with sponsor OKX at the Singapore Grand Prix and following race in Japan.

The team will promote its new campaign with a number of fluorescent additions to its usual livery, including what it describes as “dynamic, cyberpunk-inspired engine illustrations”, adding that “the effervescent design represents the emergence of new technologies from the region, with a look to the future inspired by the cityscapes of Singapore and Japan.”

McLaren is one of a number of teams to make significant changes to its liveries in recent years as part of sponsor activations, including running a classic Gulf design at Monaco last season. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says the partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange provided an opportunity to deliver the new color scheme, with the drivers also having a fresh look to their race suits for the upcoming two races.

“We’re excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia,” Brown said. “McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.

“It’s fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together.”