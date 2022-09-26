SRO America shifts COTA, Road America dates for 2023

SRO Motorsports America has made two tweaks to its 2023 schedule, with Circuit of the Americas has shifted to May 19-21 while the series’ visit to Road America will now be August 18-20.

“After input from key partners and teams, we have adjusted our schedule slightly to better meet the scheduling needs of our racers. I can’t thank the teams at Road America and COTA enough for working with us to make these adjustments”, said Greg Gill, CEO and President, SRO Motorsports America.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS will headline seven race weekends at the top circuits in the country. In conjunction with its trio of GT and TC series – GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, and TC America powered by Skip Barber – and newly-announced Toyota GR Cup North America, SRO race weekends will provide high-octane motorsports experiences with non-stop racing action.

Updated 2023 schedule:

February 24-26 NOLA Motorsports Park – New Orleans, Louisiana.

March 3-5 St. Petersburg Grand Prix – St. Petersburg, Florida (GT America only)

March 31 – April 2 Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, California

May 19-21 Circuit of the Americas – Austin, Texas.

June 16-18 VIRginia International Raceway – Alton, Virginia

August 4-6 Music City Grand Prix – Nashville, Tennessee (GT America only)

August 18-20 Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

September 22-24 Sebring International Raceway – Sebring, Florida

October 6-8 Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Indianapolis, Indiana