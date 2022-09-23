Latifi to leave Williams at end of season

Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the 2022 season, the team has announced.

The Canadian has been with Williams since 2020 and scored seven points in his second season with the team, including a memorable seventh place in the chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix. However, the 27-year-old has failed to score this year while teammate Alex Albon three top-10 finishes and Nyck de Vries finished ninth as a late stand-in at Monza.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside for the last three years,” Latifi said. “My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.

“Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I’ll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season.”

Latifi’s departure had been expected due to Oscar Piastri’s planned move to Williams, but when that fell through due to the Australian joining McLaren it left a vacancy that Latifi was an outside candidate for. However, Williams has now confirmed Albon will have a new teammate in 2023, with the lineup to be confirmed in due course.

“On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams,” team principal Jost Capito said. “He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work, and is well liked and respected throughout the business.

“Our time together is now coming to an end but I know he will put full effort in to maximize what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit.”