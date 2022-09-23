Johnson headlines all-star guest speaker line-up at Women with Drive II

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current NTT IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson headlines a list of more than 50 industry leaders who are scheduled to appear at Women in Motorsports North America’s Women With Drive II – Driven By Mobil 1 summit on October 5-6, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Among those joining Johnson at the sold-out event will be NASCAR President Steve Phelps and IMSA President John Doonan as they present stories of challenges, successes, best practices, and strategies for achieving diversity and equity for women in motorsports.

In addition to speaking at the Summit, Johnson is the featured guest on the WIMNA Wednesday Series “5 Questions With…” on the organization’s website.

Other industry leaders scheduled to speak at this second annual event include:

• Lisa Boggs, Director of Motorsports, Bridgestone/Firestone

• Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Co-owner, JR Motorsports

• Jill Gregory, General Manager, Sonoma Raceway

• Linda Lindquist-Bishop, world champion sailor and bridge builder, President, Courageous Thinking

• Mike Mooney, motivational speaker, Chief Shift Officer, Mooney Consulting Group

• Connie Nyholm, President, Virginia International Raceway

• Beth Paretta, President, Paretta Autosport

• Victoria Thomas, Co-owner, Kelly-Moss Racing

• Krystal Wrigley, Chief Fuels Technology Engineer, ExxonMobil

• Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations, LA Clippers

The event will be co-hosted by sports broadcaster Amanda Busick, WIMNA co-founder Lyn St. James and GSEvents President Cindy Sisson. Charlotte Motor Speedway CEO Marcus Smith will welcome and open the event.

WIMNA works to mentor, support and encourage more women to pursue careers in motorsport; educate about the sport and the types of careers available; communicate how the motorsports industry can better reach, encourage and attract more women to roles; and inspire and advocate for the creation of more inclusive programs. Additionally, WIMNA is a 501(c)3 public charity and supports scholarships, mentorship programs and internships for women.

For more information, click here.