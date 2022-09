Episode 60 of “Inside the SCCA” is the second half of our 2022 Solo Nationals Recap. 1100 drivers descended on Lincoln, Nebraska and when it was all said and done more than 60 national champions were crowned. Again this week I’m joined by Larry “Lefty” McLeod — we focus on the second two days of competition with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Listen below or click here.