FIA confirms it turned down Herta Super License request

The FIA has confirmed it turned down a request regarding a Super License for Colton Herta but insists it “continuously reviews” the system.

Red Bull wanted to sign Herta as a replacement for Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri, allowing the Frenchman to join Alpine. However, with Herta falling short of the 40 points required for a Super License due to the way the FIA points are weighted in IndyCar, the governing body stated he doesn’t qualify.

“The FIA confirms that an enquiry was made via the appropriate channels that led to the FIA confirming that the driver Colton Herta does not have the required number of points to be granted an FIA Super License,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“The FIA continuously reviews its regulations and procedures, including with respect to Super License eligibility, with the main factors being considered with respect to this topic being safety, experience and performance in the context of the pathway.”

Prior to being made aware of the FIA’s decision, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the FIA needs to make it easier for drivers to transition from IndyCar to F1.

At present, the Formula Regional Americas champion scores more Super License points than the Indy Lights champion, but as the points scored over a driver’s previous three seasons are counted, success in those categories only has limited value, while the points awarded to IndyCar finishers below the top two are on par with a number of junior series.