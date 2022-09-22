Pastrana to test NHRA Top Fuel car

Travis Pastrana’s next adventure is burning NHRA nitro.

NHRA Top Fuel driver Alex Laughlin will hand over the steering of his car to extreme sports veteran and stunt performer Pastrana on Monday for a test at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Laughlin made the announcement Wednesday night on Instagram with a graphic titled, “Travis Pastrana goes for his Top Fuel license.”

Wrote Laughlin, “I’ve been working on this for over a year now and it’s finally coming together! I’m always trying to do something fun and different, whether it’s racing against the Hoonigans or maybe Street Outlaws, but this time … Travis Pastrana will pilot the Top Fuel car I drive on this coming Monday in Charlotte!

“Travis and I have a mutual friend, Marty Smith, who worked on the film crew for ‘Nitro Circus.’ I was able to express to Travis that he can’t have a show called ‘Nitro Anything’ unless he has firsthand experience [of] what nitro is all about. This Monday, he’s getting the chance [to] go 300mph. I’m not sure who’s the most excited here, but this is pretty much top of the list for me!

“Thank you to Scott Palmer for letting me pimp out his Top Fuel equipment! This is not only good for both of us, but it’s great for drag racing as a whole! Hey TP, let’s roll!!”

Laughlin transitioned into a Top Fuel dragster last year after a successful stint in Pro Stock. Palmer is his crew chief and team owner.

Pastrana is no stranger to motorsports, with his experience including NASCAR (Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series), rally racing and Supercross. He is also the developer of the Nitro Rallycross series.

Pastrana has won championships and gold medals across professional sports while also making a career of new experiences. The 38-year-old is not afraid of anything, a mentality that can be seen with the “Nitro Circus” platform as Pastrana and friends constantly try new stunts.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is at zMAX Dragway this weekend for the second round of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.