2023 Hoosier SCCA Super Tour schedule revealed

The 2022 Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing season is still underway, but it’s never too early to plan for the year ahead – and with that, SCCA has unveiled its tentative 2023 Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour schedule.

Similar to year’s past, the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour will traverse the country, allowing racers from coast-to-coast to battle in the most challenging amateur racing series around. In all, 10 double-header weekends will present 20 racing opportunities for not only SCCA’s fastest, but also those up-and-coming hot shoes with trophy aspirations.

While the Hoosier Super Tour is a national series, it wouldn’t be possible without SCCA Regions working tirelessly to lock down schedules as early as possible.

“We’d like to thank our host Regions for helping get the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour schedule together so we could release it in the third quarter of 2022,” said SCCA Director of Road Racing Deanna Flanagan. “We know that scheduling travel has been difficult, so we hope having this information early will help our members as they look to the future.”

Cross-country battles

Those experienced with the Hoosier Super Tour will see a familiar start to the series – one that leads to the Hoosier Super Tour Point Championship and the Super Sweep Award, as well as qualification for the SCCA National Championship Runoffs.

Racers will descend on Sebring International Raceway in mid-January as the Hoosier Super Tour begins a westward march to Circuit of the Americas and Buttonwillow Raceway Park in February. Within a few weeks, the Hoosier Super Tour is back on the East Coast with stops at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and VIRginia International Raceway in March and April, followed by races at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit.

In stark difference from the 2022 season, the Hoosier Super Tour will not attend Pitt Race in 2023. Instead, a two-stop West Coast swing will include Thunderhill Raceway and Portland International Raceway before racers head to Watkins Glen International and then wrap the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour season at Road America.

Ttentative 2023 Hoosier SCCA Super Tour schedule:

Jan. 13-15: Sebring International Raceway; Sebring, FL

(Central Florida Region – Southeast Conference)

Feb. 11-12: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, TX

(Lone Star Region – Southern Conference)

Feb. 24-26: Buttonwillow Raceway Park, Buttonwillow, CA

(Cal Club Region – Western Conference)

March 10-12: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, GA

(Atlanta Region – Southeast Conference)

April 7-9: VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, VA

(North Carolina Region – Southeast/Northeast Conference)

April 22-23: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit; Jennings, OK

(Ark Valley Race Group – Mid–States/Southern Conference)

May 5-7: Thunderhill Raceway; Willows, CA

(San Francisco Region – Western Conference)

May 13-14: Portland International Raceway; Portland, OR

(Oregon Region – Western Conference)

June 2-4: Watkins Glen International; Watkins Glen, NY

(Glen Region – Northeast Conference)

June 23-25: WeatherTech Chicago Region® June Sprints® at Road America; Plymouth, WI

(Chicago Region – Northern Conference)

Green flag racing

The 2023 SCCA Road Racing season will continue active promotion of clean road racing in support of the Green-to-Checker (G2C) movement. G2C came about as a response to drivers and workers being affected by extended cautions that shortened active racing.

Some of the responsibility for clean racing falls on the drivers, but workers and event organizers are also working hard to adjust schedules to minimize conflicts that could result in less than desirable motorsport conditions.

From a racer’s perspective, G2C has adopted the mantra “be the driver you want everyone else to be.”

Broadcasts, consistency, and more

The Hoosier Super Tour offers a heightened experience for both competitors and race fans. Weekends include segmented Timing and Scoring, a service simply unavailable at most amateur motorsport events. New for 2023, the Hoosier Super Tour season will bring enhanced online video coverage to its audio streams– something you won’t want to miss.

Furthermore, dedicated staffing with a series race director, clerk of the course, timing team, administrator, and technical inspector working in conjunction with local event personnel will continue to elevate each weekend’s organization and procedure.