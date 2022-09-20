Bell named Skip Barber Racing School brand ambassador

Townsend Bell will be joining the Skip Barber Racing School as Brand Ambassador.

Bell is a graduate of the school and also a former instructor. He is the 2001 Indy Lights Champion, the winner of the 2014 Daytona 24, the 2015 IMSA GTD Champion, the 2016 Le Mans 24 winner, and a 10-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of fourth in 2009.

He competed in the 1997 SBRS Formula Dodge School Championship and the Barber Pro Series Championship in 1998 and 1999. In his new role as Brand Ambassador, Bell will help promote the school and act as a key advisor to future SBRS growth initiatives.

“My professional career in motorsports would simply not be possible without the Skip Barber Racing School,” Bell said. “They are the gold standard in race car driver education and I am really excited to support them with their growth. The school’s all-new fleet of Formula 4 cars provides an ideal platform for teaching the techniques that Skip Barber established over 40 years ago. While the proven core curriculum remains, the implementation of advanced telemetry analysis and onboard video systems has taken the school to levels on par with the world’s best race teams. I’m a proud SBRS graduate and even prouder to return to the program in this new role.”

Bell currently competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Lexus Racing. When not behind the wheel, Bell is a broadcast analyst for NBC Sports covering the NTT IndyCar Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“To be able to bring Townsend Bell back into the fold at SBRS is both exciting and gratifying. His knowledge, success, experience, and present role in the industry will serve our team and our students extraordinarily well”, said Dan DeMonte, SBRS Chief Marketing Officer.