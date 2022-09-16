TC America headed for Sebring

It is time for the penultimate event of the TC America powered by Skip Barber championship. Sebring International Raceway will be the host to 25 cars in the TCX, TC and TCA classes from September 23-25.

Although there is one event remaining at Indianapolis in October, two classes could see their champions crowned, should luck be in their favor. TC America has been the star of the show since the beginning of the season, treating fans to spirited fights across all classes. Drivers will have to choose between the risk of being aggressive and going for a win, or being patient and strategic by banking points rather than hardware.

TCX

The TCX class has been dominated by 2021 reigning champion Jacob Ruud (No. 1 Fast Track Racing BMW M2 CS (Cup), who could very well clinch another title at Sebring. This season, he has seven wins under his belt including the last three races in a row.

Second in the standings, but 59 points behind the leader, is Colin Garrett in his No. 44 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M2 CS (Cup). Garrett will be looking to add a fourth win to his tally to ensure he edges out Lucas Catania (No. 26 Rigid Speed BMW M2 CS (Cup) in the championship for P2. Catania could still be the runner of the TCX class, as only 14 points are separating the two young guns.

Stephen Cugliari is also eager to claim his first win this season, and Sebring is his track. The driver of the No. 57 Accelerating Performance BMW M2 CS (Cup) has a love story with the Florida track, having claimed both wins in 2021.

TC

It’s no secret that Kevin Boehm (No. 9 CrowdStrike Racing by Skip Barber Racing Honda Civic Type-R) has had a phenomenal season, claiming six wins in 10 races. His impressive season could potentially lock the championship in Sebring, but Clay Williams (No. 60 JCW Team MINI Pro), who has won the other four races, is second in the standings, 56 points behind Boehm. A win is worth 25 points.

This battle for the title is a perfect example of strategy over wins. Clay Williams has less to lose than Boehm, who is not yet guaranteed to win the title. Two moments of bad luck for the CrowdStrike Racing driver, and Williams could be back on track to claiming the title.

TCA

The battle for the championship is the most intense in the TCA class, as three drivers could still claim the title. This fight for the Championship will most likely go on to Indianapolis. However, Sebring could be a decider for one of them. Carter Fartuch has led his No. 16 Skip Barber Racing School Honda Civic Si to victory three times this season. His main competitor Gresham Wagner (No. 21 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ), has four wins this season but has had an equal amount of bad luck as well.

For Carter, it is important to perform well at Sebring. “Having moved to Florida seven years ago, Sebring is now my home race,” he explained. “This is pretty exciting, especially since my family now lives down there and I’ve gained some great friends as well so the local support will be awesome. Luckily, I have participated in many races at Sebring and have had much success, so I’m looking to continue on that note. Our goals are to have another great showing for the new 11th Gen Honda Civic Si as we have all season. If we can win and extend our championship lead, it will be a cherry on top, but our ultimate goal is to keep showcasing the product that Honda has produced alongside the top team in the paddock, the Skip Barber Racing School.”

Christian Perocarpi, commanding the No. 61 JCW Team MINI should not be overlooked. With three wins this season, and a weekend sweep at Road America a few weeks ago, the MINI driver is well underway to claim more points and shake up the order.

Tickets for the Sebring race weekend are available at http://www.sebringraceway.com. Enjoy an open paddock, camping, various fan activities, and fun for the whole family at Sebring International Raceway.

Can’t make it to the track? Be sure to watch the livestream action on the GT World YouTube channel.