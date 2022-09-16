Reverence and honor at this weekend’s Goodwood Revival

In consultation with the UK Government and in line with official protocols, this weekend’s Goodwood Revival — the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting, and the only sporting event of its kind to be staged entirely in a period theme — will proceed with appropriate measures in place acknowledging Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died September 8 at age 96, and her incredible 70-year reign.

The event will be live-streamed all weekend on the RACER.com homepage, or click here to watch on YouTube. Here are links to the timetable, entry list, and event map.

Goodwood staff all will wear black armbands and all visitors are encouraged to do the same. A book of condolence will be available at the Motor Circuit for people to sign throughout the weekend and all Union flags will fly at half mast. A unique short film of The Queen at Goodwood over the years will be shown each day, which can be viewed across the site on the various big screens. Following the dedicated short film we ask guests to join us in a minute of silence.

As well as some of the most exquisite classic cars, the event offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in iconic vintage fashion. The Revival is defined by its period dress code, with tweeds and trilbies for men and pin curls and petticoats for the ladies. Every outfit has a story behind it as the Revival community thrifts, borrows and restyles items in order to embrace the glamorous 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s.

Le Mans at Goodwood

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Trophy will be on display at Revival, and Goodwood looks forward to hosting the trophy on its epic relay around the world ahead of the special centenary celebrations at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2023.

On display at various locations across the event, the trophy joins 15 drivers who have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 44 times between them. Continuing the Le Mans theme, the Rover-BRM Turbine that competed at Le Mans in the 1960s will appear at the Motul Garage in the Chicane Paddock and will also take part in the Graham Hill celebrations across the weekend.

Classic cars

As always, the Goodwood Revival will showcase some of the most exquisite classic cars, motorcycles and airplanes on an extraordinary weekend of historic racing. On track, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy will host sportscars from the late-1940s to early-1950s including the Jaguar C-Type, Aston Martin DB3S and the Allard J2X.

Also set to race across the weekend are the likes of the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 250 SWB, Aston Martin DB4 GT and an impressive 30 MGBs, taking part in their own dedicated race, the Lavant Cup. Earls Raceway will also play host to a fleet of 1932 Fords noting their 90th anniversary.

Bonhams Sale

A firm favorite among the Revival community is the Bonhams Sale. Each year a collection of extraordinary classic cars get ready to go under the hammer. This year, a car close to Goodwood’s heart will be auctioned at the Sale: the Aston Martin DB3, which won the first Goodwood 9 Hours race back in 1952.

The auction will take place on Saturday at 1:00pm with entrance to the preview on Friday by invitation or catalog. The Bonhams marquee, located at Over The Road, will be open to all on Sunday.