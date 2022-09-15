U.S. exec Robyn becomes FIA’s first CEO

The FIA has appointed the first chief executive officer in the history of the federation, with American executive Natalie Robyn taking on the role.

Robyn was most recently at Volvo cars, having previously worked for Nissan and DaimlerChrysler, and will join motorsport’s governing body in the near future. In her new role, she has been tasked with overseeing the “successful operation and financial performance” of the FIA, as well as developing new commercial growth plans to diversify income streams.

“I am delighted to be appointed the first ever CEO of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the federation,” Robyn said. “I look forward to working with members, the senior leadership team and the president to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff.”

As the first CEO, Robyn will also be responsible for “driving the overall strategy to deliver the leadership’s vision of reform” within the FIA, with president Mohammed ben Sulayem describing her arrival as a significant appointment.

“The appointment of Natalie Robyn as our first-ever CEO is a transformative moment for our federation,” ben Sulayem said. “Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance and operations.

“She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our Members and I welcome her to the team.”