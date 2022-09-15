Ford reveals Mustang GT3 and GT4

Ford teased the GT3 and GT4 versions of the seventh generation Mustang as it revealed several iterations of the new Mustang road car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday — and promised a return to Le Mans.

It was announced officially just before the 2022 Rolex 24 At Daytona that Ford was building and homologating its first GT3 version of the Mustang, and the first GT3 car produced by the company. Built in conjunction with Multimatic, it will be powered by a 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 engine, although few other details have been revealed. Returning to factory-backed GT3 racing with an all-new Mustang GT3 (pictured above) that will also be available for customers, the car will make its debut at the Rolex 24 in 2024.

The global GT3 formula means that the new Mustang will be able to compete in a variety of racing series worldwide, including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, where Ford is expected to field a factory-backed GTD PRO team, and SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America in North America. In 2024, GT3 cars will be eligible for competition in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Ford promises to be there.

“Mustang is raced at all the great tracks around the world, but there is no race or track that means more to our history than Le Mans,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, at “The Stampede, “the debut of the all-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang. “It’s where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s and where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world again.

“Mustang will go back to Le Mans. Once again, we will ‘Go Like Hell.’”

Ford won Le Mans in four straight years with Ford GT 40 beginning in 1966 when it swept the podium with a 1-2-3 finish. Ford last won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Ford GT in 2016.

In addition, Ford showed a new Mustang GT4 (pictured below) available for customers that will debut in the 2023 season. The car could see competition in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO Pirelli GT4 America.