Radical Motorsport launches Halo-inspired Cockpit Safety Structure

Available on a Radical for the first time, an optional halo-inspired “Cockpit Safety Structure” can now be fitted for brand-new customer orders as a cost option on SR3 XX and SR10.

Significant accidents have taken place in high-profile race formulae across the globe in recent times, and in order to maintain an impeccable customer safety record Radical’s Engineering department was tasked with investigating additional safety in the form of an optional top mounted safety structure.

The Cockpit Safety Structure has been developed with the principle purpose of improving occupant safety, and its design also minimizes aerodynamic drag while maintaining Radical Motorsport’s world-renowned chassis handling attributes. Constructed from T45 high strength stainless steel alloy, the structure also maximizes strength with minimal weight increase.

“We have taken inspiration from the technology in motorsport which we’ve seen work so effectively and appropriated it to SR3 XX and SR10,” said Dan Redpath, Group Sales and Marketing Director. “Putting the safety of our customers first has always been our priority, and as the UK’s largest race car manufacturer we are delighted to be able to offer this option without compromising our core DNA of delivering an exhilarating motorsport experience.”

Radical Motorsport Development Driver James Pinkerton commented:

“It’s great to witness the continuous development of these cars, whether it’s performance gains or in this case, improving driver safety. After just a few laps it fades into the background and becomes invisible to the driver.”

The Cockpit Safety Structure is available to all markets, on left hand drive, centre hand drive and right hand drive variants of SR3 XX and SR10.

For new SR3s and SR10s produced from July 2022 onwards, the Cockpit Safety Structure can be retrofitted should it not have been specified at the point of build. A fitting kit including bracketry and instructions will be provided with the purchase of the unit, available shortly via authorised Radical Motorsport dealers; the possibility of retrofitting to older, pre-July 2022 cars is currently being investigated.

The new 2022 SR3 XX and SR10 models are available to order via 33 dealer partners in 21 countries, and eligible for use globally. The opportunities to race continue to expand, with the addition of the Radical Cup Philippines launching in 2022 alongside 12 other race series across four continents providing Radical owners the ability to truly “Race the World.”

For more information please visit www.radicalmotorsport.com.