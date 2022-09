Join us for Episode #234 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: “How to Stay Ahead of The Pack – Engine Management Secrets” by Haltech Engine Management Systems

Wednesday, September 21 at 9:00am PT / noon ET Click here to register

With Nik Czzowitz and Thomas Bernier, Technical Sales Consultants.

Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.