NBC tops its IndyCar viewership records in 2022

NBC Sports’ 2022 coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series delivered the most-watched IndyCar season since 2016 and was the group’s most-watched season on record, NBC reports, having improving on last year’s totals by 5 percent.

The 2022 season averaged a Total Audience Delivery (including streaming viewers) of 1.30 million viewers across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, up from 1.24m in 2021. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Half of the season’s 16 races on television delivered a TAD of more than 1 million viewers, the highest mark since 2008. The season opener at St. Petersburg on Feb. 27 was the most-watched season-opener in 11 years with a TAD of 1.44 million viewers and the most-watched non-Indianapolis 500 IndyCar race in 11 years.

Another highlight was April’s most-watched edition of the Grand POri of Long Beach in NBC Sports history (since 2009) with a TAD of 1.08 million viewers.