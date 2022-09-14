Ford unveils new Mustang; updated NASCAR Cup car to follow in 2024

The seventh generation Ford Mustang was unveiled Wednesday night during the Detroit auto show. An updated road car means updates for its racing counterparts are around the corner – and for the NASCAR Cup Series, that means a refresh of Ford’s Next Gen kit for 2024.

Ford had six different variants of the Mustang race cars on display for its launch, spanning everything from SCAA to NHRA, Supercars and NASCAR. Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance, told RACER that the rollout of the new version of Ford’s Cup car will coincide with a series of planned updates to the road-going version.

“So, 2024 is the target to actually update to this new seventh-generation Mustang,” Rushbrook said. “We’re going to keep building them and selling them around the world and racing them around the world, too. [The 2024 Cup car will] be based on the new seventh-generation Mustang.”

All aspects and dimensions of the new road version of the Mustang have been updated from the current iteration, but the most noticeable change will be in its interior, including an immersive digital cockpit that was inspired by fighter jets. The car features animated welcome lighting as a driver approaches the car. Ford is also introducing Remote Rev, which will give customers the ability to rev the engine remotely using a key fob. Manual transmission is also still available.

“A lot more screens and space and better interface and experience for the driver and passengers,” said Rushbrook. “Then everything underneath it, in terms of continuing to update and refine the engine, the driveline, the chassis dynamics. [Those] really take some steps forward.”

Ford will launch the sale of the newest Mustang in the summer of 2023.

“To have the seventh generation Mustang coming out as a road car is fantastic for our company, our customers, and for racing fans because Mustangs also belong on the racetrack,” Rushbrook said. “We’ve grown the number of series over the years where we have Mustangs racing, and that will continue to grow with this seventh generation of Mustang.”

The last updated Mustang was released in 2015.