Speed Sport to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week

Speed Sport will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022.

Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi, Roger Penske and Doug Yates to name a few, along with race sanctioning organizations from around the world and key industry suppliers.

The event is 100% online and provides 55 hours of racing industry business and technical content over five days, and draws attendance from 110 countries.

Race Industry Week is held at no charge for racing industry professionals. Click here to register.