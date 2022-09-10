VIDEO: Jagger Jones to Indy Lights

Parnelli Jones’ grandson Jagger is headed to Indy Lights with the Cape Motorsports team.
Formula 1 19m ago
Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell
George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties (…)
NASCAR 33m ago
Reddick leads playoff-dominated Cup charts in Kansas practice
Tyler Reddick was the fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Kansas Speedway with a lap of 178.903mph (30.184s). The No. 8 (…)
Formula 1 33m ago
Leclerc surprised Ferrari had pace for Monza pole
Charles Leclerc says Ferrari has been surprised by how competitive it is at the Italian Grand Prix after securing pole position for the (…)
Formula 1 44m ago
De Vries caught out by late debut call... and Williams steering wheel
Nyck de Vries went from having a relaxing coffee to making his competitive debut in Formula 1 on Saturday, but a steering wheel error (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Leclerc gives Ferrari pole in Italy amid grid order confusion
Charles Leclerc has taken a popular pole position at the head of a jumbled grid at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari had the single-lap (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Verstappen sets the pace in Italy FP3
Max Verstappen has the pace in third practice for the Italian Grand Prix, beating Charles Leclerc by 0.347s seconds. Verstappen’s best (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP
Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Ferrari chairman backs Binotto but demands improvements
Ferrari chairman John Elkann says he has faith in Mattia Binotto but wants to see improvements across the board because “there are still (…)
Le Mans/WEC 9hr ago
Kobayashi grabs home pole for Toyota
Toyota Gazoo Racing team boss and driver Kamui Kobayashi took pole on home soil ahead of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the championship’s first race (…)
Le Mans/WEC 10hr ago
No. 8 Toyota tops final practice at Fuji
Following a short on-track session for the return of the traditional Fuji FIA WEC Circuit Safari (where the race cars take to the track at (…)
