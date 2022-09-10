Chevrolet secures IndyCar manufacturers crown

Chevrolet has reclaimed the coveted NTT IndyCar Series’ manufacturers championship.

Clinched at the recent round at World Wide Technology Raceway, the winners of six consecutive titles from 2012-17 overtook its rivals at Honda with 10 victories this season across the first 15 races. An 11th win was added last weekend in Portland, which emphasized the dominance Chevy and its partners at Ilmor Engineering have authored with its 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Among its teams, Team Penske has produced nine of the wins with Arrow McLaren SP responsible for the other two.

“The success or the teams that are using Chevy engines have been strong,” Roger Penske told RACER. “They’ve done a great job with simulation, all the dyno work, working very closely with Ilmor. It’s almost one organization and I think that’s made a big difference.

“We are connected with them; we will be with them long term, and I think that’s super critical. For them to win the championship, I think it’s terrific. Mark Reuss and that whole team at Chevy and GM are just passionate about the sport, they support the sport. Once you have an organization like that with General Motors who are committed to winning races like they are, it’s perfect. We’re dancing well together.”