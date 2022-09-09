Pick the stars of Laguna Seca to win 2023 IndyCar tickets!

It’s the second leg of our Portland International Raceway/WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca RACER Fantasy Double this weekend, with a chance to win some exciting prizes. If you’re not already playing INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone, sign up and test your skill and knowledge of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series.

We’re giving a pair of tickets for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series race of your choice to the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge player whose driver picks earn the highest combined score from last weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland and this Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Sept. 11).

But even if you didn’t get your driver picks in for Portland, or they just failed to ignite in Oregon, there’s still a great reason to lock in a team for Laguna Seca’s title showdown: the highest-scoring player from the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will earn a one-year subscription to RACER magazine and a RACER goodie bag.

Signing up for the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone is free, and new or existing players are automatically eligible for the RACER Fantasy Double, so what are you waiting for? New players can sign up HERE, and existing players can sign in and choose their Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey driver lineups HERE.

Playing INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone is simple and fun. Each driver on this weekend’s entry list has been assigned a value based on their championship position, form, and prior success, and you have $100 to spend on a four-driver roster. Total value of your four drivers can’t exceed $100, so you must use your skill and knowledge to choose a lineup that stays within the cost cap, but can collectively deliver maximum bang per buck.

Drivers earn points based on their race finishing positions, plus bonus points or part-points for pole, leading a lap, leading most laps, and setting fastest lap on each green-flag lap.

In addition to your four-driver roster, you also choose the three drivers you think will finish on the podium in each race, in the correct finishing order, with points awarded for each correct choice. And in the event of a tie-break, you also predict the speed of the fastest race lap.

For each race, you can choose a completely new driver roster. If Portland was a day to forget for your chosen road warriors, you can regroup, rethink and plan for a better result on the sweeps and climbs of 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca — just like some of the drivers in the field, no doubt…

And you can pick your team or tweak your lineup right up to 15 minutes prior to the posted green flag time of 3:30pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 11, for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

Thanks to the incredible competitiveness and depth of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, and the countless factors that come into play on every race day, it takes some serious skill and knowledge to choose a high-scoring lineup. Winners of the RACER Fantasy Double — combined or single race — will definitely have earned their plaudits and prizes.

Here’s a look at the driver values for this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. As you might expect, the drivers still in with a title shot at 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship finale are at the higher end of the price list. And further down there are some exceptional bargains — that’s if you think they can get it done in a race that promises twists and drama aplenty.

Chart-topping prices…

Josef Newgarden, $32; Scott Dixon, $30; Will Power, $30; Colton Herta, $29; Scott McLaughlin, $29; Alex Palou, $29; Marcus Ericsson, $28; Pato O’Ward, $28.

Fast, but affordable…

Alexander Rossi, $26; Felix Rosenqvist, $25; Romain Grosjean, $24; Graham Rahal, $24; Takuma Sato, $24; Jack Harvey, $23; Simon Pagenaud, $23; Rinus VeeKay, $23; Helio Castroneves, $22; Conor Daly $22.

Serious bang-per-buck?

Christian Lundgaard, $20; David Malukas, $20; Simona De Silvestro, $20; Callum Ilott, $19; Jimmie Johnson, $19; Dalton Kellett, $19; Devlin DeFrancesco, $18; Kyle Kirkwood, $18.

Remember, you can choose any four drivers as long as their combined value doesn’t exceed $100. Make your choices for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and enjoy an incredible afternoon of NTT IndyCar Series road racing in Sunday’s championship decider. Good luck, and hopefully you’ll be hearing from us as a RACER Fantasy Double winner!

And if you haven’t already signed up, check out INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone HERE.

• Any person at least 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their country, state, or province of residence may play INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone and RACER Fantasy Double, but only legal residents of the United States (including DC) are eligible to compete for prizes. For full RACER Fantasy Double 2022 official game rules, CLICK HERE.