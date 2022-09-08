Indy Pro 2000 champ Foster signs with Andretti for Indy Lights

Louis Foster will take the advancement prize he earned for dominating the Indy Pro 2000 championship and use it to join Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights program.

“As a driver, you always want to be in the best teams and that’s certainly the case here,” Foster said.

“Even growing up in the UK, the name Andretti is one you come to learn very quickly in motorsport and that’s testament to what the likes of Mario and Michael achieved in their own racing careers. Knowing the team is run and supported by legendary drivers is certainly a plus.

“Not only that, but the Andretti family’s commitment to bringing on and helping young talent means this was the first choice for me in 2023. I really hope I can make Michael and my new team proud by getting up to speed as quickly as we were able to in Indy Pro 2000 this season.”

The 19-year-old’s new team owner has high expectations for Foster.

“We are excited to have Louis join our team for 2023,” Michael Andretti said. “He is just coming off of his Indy Pro 2000 championship; we are looking forward carrying that momentum into his rookie Indy Lights season. I think he will adjust quickly, and I look forward to seeing him take the next step in his American racing career.”